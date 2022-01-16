Dormaa West MP awards scholarships to 30 constituents

Regional News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: Malik Sullemana, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah has awarded scholarships to 30 students in his constituency to study various courses in different tertiary institutions.



The beneficiaries made up of 13 females and 17 males were the first batch of students to receive the scholarship under the MP's educational project to help brilliant and needy students access higher education.



Each of the students were given a cheque for payment of their fees.



While presenting the cheques to the students, the Dormaa West lawmaker urged them to study harder and make better grades.



Mr Oppong reminded them that education could help them become better citizens and contribute to the development of their country.



He said that he intends to increase the number of scholarships next time so that more qualified students could benefit.



Mr Oppong expressed concern at the delay in the release and allocation of the MPs Common Fund and explained that he allocated part of it to education and the remaining part to cater for other developmental projects.



For their part, the students expressed their profound gratitude to Mr Oppong for going to their aid.



The constituency Secretary, Mr Stephen Awuni Azorba advised the beneficiaries to make their parents, the community and the MP proud.



