Dormaa Paramount Chief institutes GH¢100,000 award scheme to improve sanitation

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has instituted a GH¢100,000 award scheme to help improve environmental sanitation in the Area.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II, also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, said a committee would be set up soon to plan the awards to be held annually to reward the cleanest communities in the traditional area.



He said every year five cleanest communities in the area would receive specific sums of money for development projects and advised the people to keep their communities clean to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II announced the awards when he addressed the durbar of chiefs and people of Asunsu Number Two in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



The Paramount Chief, who earlier led the community in a clean-up exercise, cautioned the people against bushfires to prevent the destruction of farmlands and properties.



He expressed concern about the indiscriminate felling of trees in the area and warned illegal chainsaw operators to stop the practice or prepare to face the full rigours of the law.



Osagyefo Oseadeyo Badu II tasked the chiefs to always inspect the operational license of timber contractors in the area.



He pledged 100 bags of cement and GH¢2,500 for the upgrading of the Asunsu chief's palace into a befitting status.



Also, the Paramount Chief promised 100 bags of cement and GHC2,500 to support construction work on a clinic in the area, which would also serve Danyame and Ntabene communities as well GH¢2,000 interest-free loans to five deserving women traders in the area.