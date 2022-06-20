Dormaa-Ahenkro Circuit Court sentences unemployed man to two years imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has sentenced an unemployed, Victor Awuni, aged 24, to two years imprisonment in hard labour (IHL) for causing unlawful entry, unlawful damage, and stealing electrical cables valued at GHC13,000.00.



Awuni pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a fine of 200 penalty units or in default serve six months in prison on count one, 100 penalty units, which would also attract four months jail term in default on count two and a two-year custodial sentence on count three.



Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey, that both the complainant, a farmer, and the convict, are residents in the same vicinity at Kofiasua near Dormaa- Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



He said on Tuesday, June 9 this year, at about 1500 hours the complainant had a call from a witness that the convict had caused damage to his "T and J" ceiling valued at GhC500.00 and had entered to cut electrical cables valued at GHC13,000.00 used in wiring his new six-bedroom house.



The convict was nearly lynched by the youth of the town because he was being beaten mercilessly when the complainant arrived at the scene, Inspector Asare said.



He said the complainant brought the convict with a sack containing the electrical cables as an exhibit to the Police station and lodged a complaint against him.



Prosecutor said during interrogation, the convict admitted the offences and was, therefore, charged after the investigation.