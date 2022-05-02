Dormaa-Ahenkro Circuit Court remands two robbers into prison custody

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: GNA

A circuit court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region has remanded two suspects into prison custody to reappear on Wednesday, May 11 this year for conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.



The suspects, Collins Baffour Gyasi, 22, a driver and Richard Appiah Marfo, 30, a mechanic, pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The Prosecutor, Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare told the court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that the complainant, an auto mechanic, resided at ‘Magazine’, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro, while both suspects also lived at Gambia Number Two in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



He said about 0600 hours on Friday, April 22 this year, the complainant gave an amount of GhC10,000 to his wife Abigail Yeboah to be deposited at a bank and left for work.



P/Inspt. Asare said around 1130 hours that day, complainant had a telephone call that the accused persons had entered his hardware shop on the Dormaa-Ahenkro-Nkrankwanta road to steal his money.



He added that the accused persons riding an unregistered black apsonic motorbike entered the shop after the complainant’s wife had left the place in the care of their son, Ofori-Mensah, aged 10 to take their other child to the hospital.



The prosecutor indicated that at the shop the first accused, Gyasi asked of the price of a rubber bucket-sized paint and afterwards requested for the phone number of the complainant.



P/Inspt. Asare said while the boy, Ofori-Mensah was writing the phone number for the first accused, the latter quickly opened a drawer where money was kept and collected the sum of GhC4,030 and attempted to run away.



But he added, "Ofori-Mensah, despite earlier intimidation held him and shouted for help but first accused hit him on the face with his elbow to overcome him and thereafter jumped on the motorbike with the second accused and sped off."



P/Inspt. Asare stated that some young men who had noticed the incident chased the accused persons to arrest them and retrieved the cash.



He said they were later brought to the Police Station and charged with the offence after investigations.