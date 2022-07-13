Dormaa Ahenkro Circuit Court remands four for illegal mining at Asuotiano

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Robert Tachie, Contributor

A Dormaa Circuit Court has remanded four persons in Police custody to reappear on July 20 for engaging in small-scale mining without a license.



The four are Nicholas Ababara, 23, Unemployed, Daniel Yeboah, 25, Mason, Richard Antwi, 24, Mason, and Richard Adjei, 23, unemployed, who pleaded not guilty.



The court asked each of the three accused persons to provide three persons to stand as sureties, and who would be capable of meeting bail conditions and are credit-worthy.



Prosecuting, Inspector Emmanuel Asare, told the court presided over by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey, that the complainants are members of the Dormaa Traditional Council.



He said the first accused Nicholas Ababara lives at Asuotiano, the second accused Daniel Yeboah lives at Mmomesomour, near Asuotiano, and the third accused Richmond Antwi lives at Asuotiano, and the fourth accused person Richard Adjei also lives in Asuotiano.



P/Inspt. Asare stated that on 07/07/22 at about 3:30 pm, the complainants were touring Asuotiano Cocoa Station to acquaint themselves with the extent of damage caused to Cocoa Board lands.



The Prosecutor indicated that the accused person together with several others was met actively engaged in small-scale mining without a license on the Cocoa Board land along the Asuotia River.



He said the accused persons have arrested whiles the others manage to escape. He added that two pickaxes and three shovels believed to be implements used by the accused persons in their illegal mining activities were retrieved at the site.



P/Inspt. Asare stated further that the accused persons were handed over to the Police for investigations. He said the accused persons denied the offense in their respective investigations caution statements.



The Prosecution prayed the court to remand the accused persons into Police Custody for them to assist in investigations.