Dorcas Toffey launches Jomoro Women Assistance Fund to empower women

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro of the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has launched the 'Jomoro Women Assistance Fund' to empower women in her constituency.



The 'Jomoro Women Assistance Fund' is a loan facility. It is interest-free.



During the launch of the initiative, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the MP for the area, presented cheques to two hundred (200) women (beneficiaries) at Bonyere Community Park on Sunday, July 18, 2021.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey in her address thanked the good people of Jomoro for electing her to represent them in Parliament.



She said the initiative was in fulfilment of her 2020 electioneering campaign pledge to support women to be financially independent.



"When I came as a Parliamentary Candidate in 2020, women in my constituency told me that they had decided not to vote but they changed their minds when they saw me and told me that if I win the elections and become their MP, I should support them and I also promised them that if elected, I would assist them with loan facility," she said.



She underscored the need for women to be empowered because women are good managers of any household in the country.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey was hopeful that the programme would go a long way to help women to survive in this COVID-19 era.



"It is a key strategy in helping women living in poverty to become financially independent, which will help them become more resilient and better able to provide and support their families in times of economic difficulty in this era of COVID-19. Right now many businesses have collapsed and I believe this loan facility will help them to resurrect their collapsed businesses", she stressed.



She, however, cautioned the beneficiaries against using the loan facility for non-profitable personal ventures, which will further impoverish them.



She also advised them to use the money to work and faithfully pay back in six months to be used to support others.



She emphasized that: "This loan facility is an interest-free loan facility and I am going to use part of my salary to pay interest."



Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity to clear the air that the facility would benefit all and not only NDC members.



"This initiative is non-partisan, Dorcas Afo-Toffey is not MP for only NDC members but all the good people of Jomoro so don't let us politicize this unprecedented initiative in Jomoro Constituency", she concluded.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency commended Dorcas Afo-Toffey for the initiative.



The former Energy Minister described the initiative as unprecedented and called on the beneficiaries to use the money to achieve its intended purpose.



He also appealed to the good people of Jomoro Constituency to rally behind Dorcas Afo-Toffey to develop the area.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to Daniel Kaku at Bonyere Community Park, thanked the Jomoro MP for the gesture.



They promised to use the money to improve and sustain their businesses and also pledged to repay the loans to benefit others.



Present at the launch was the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe; Jomoro Assembly Members, chiefs, among others.