Dora Awuah Foundation supports Potter’s Village orphanage

Regional News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: Maximus Attah, Contributor

The Dora Awuah Foundation has donated assorted items including rice, cooking oil, water, drinks and canned fish to the inmates of the Potter’s Village Foster Home at Dodowa near Accra.



The adolescent-friendly Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is also sewing school uniforms for the inmates of the orphanage.



Mrs Dora Awuah, the Founder of the NGO said “the items presented to the orphanage on the New Year’s Day were valued at about GHS7,000”.



According to Mrs Awuah, “adolescents are faced with multiple challenges as they transition to adulthood. These include poverty, neglect, ridicule and teasing from peers, emotional, psychological, and sexual abuses, among others”.



“As such, the Dora Awuah Foundation deems it necessary to provide basic needs of young people in orphanages or foster homes at least once every year to put smiles on their faces and to assure them of society’s thoughtfulness and concern,” she added.



The foundation, which was founded in January 2019 with a mandate to promote the mental health of populations with a focus on adolescents, relies solely on the benevolence of friends and family members to finance its projects.



Mr Alex Kwasi Awuah, a trustee of the NGO reminded the inmates that “this was the second time the foundation had brought donations to the home, indicating how much it cared for and would continue to care for children to ensure each one of them was happy and led a successful life”.



According to him, “it is possible that one of the inmates could become president of Ghana in the future”, adding that “the number of people that come here to donate to you should tell you there are people out there who care for and believe in you.”



Mrs Victoria Kyei Amoabeng who is also a trustee of Dora Awuah Foundation expressed her joy and privilege at spending the first day of the year “with the wonderful people of the Potter’s Village Foster Home”.



She tasked the inmates to “be disciplined and forgive one another, love God and everything would fall in place”.



The Potter’s Village Foster Home located at Dodowa was founded in May 2000 by Dr (Mrs) Jane Irina Adu, a retired teacher who is touted as the first to author textbooks on Life Skills (currently known as Social Studies).



The home currently has 131 inmates, 12 of them in tertiary institutions (one enrolled at the University of Cape Coast while the rest are in the Technical Universities and Vocational Institutions), and nine have completed Senior High Schools and are awaiting entry into the universities.