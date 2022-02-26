DopeNation shares the inspiration behind naming their debut album ‘ATTA’

Music of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian music duo of identical twin brothers, Micheal Boafo, popularly known as B2 and Tony Boafo, known as Twist, together known as DopeNation in entertainment circles have finally shared the inspiration for naming their debut album ‘ATTA’.



The 13-track body of songs that was released on 21st December 2021 reflects the musical journey of the twins and their gradual growth in the music industry.



The album features some of Ghana’s heavy hitters including Shatta Wale, Medikal and E.L.



Speaking on the Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show with Kojo Manuel, the ‘Eish’ hitmakers said; “We just felt our debut album should be about us because the sound is also about us with the fusion of what beats my brother will play in the studio and what I will also play in the studio then we sit to make music of whichever beat we are able to produce.”



When asked about their production processes and choice of songs, the 2020 VGMA Music group of the year disclosed that they always quarrelled and fought before they released songs hence the perfection in their song and beats



“We fight a lot and that is what makes our songs topnotch and very nice, before a song comes from our camp, we drill it and make sure it’s very perfect. So, when you hear a DopeNation song you will realise there’s no mistake in the song because of the processes we make it pass through,” they added.



They entreated music enthusiasts and fans to stream their debut album on all digital stores.