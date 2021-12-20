DopeNation releases debut album ‘Atta’

Music of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: DopeNation

5 successful years after debuting in the music industry, DopeNation presents their debut Album themed Atta. DopeNation is a Ghanaian musical duo of identical twin brothers, composed of Micheal Boafo popularly known as B2, and Tony Boafo, known as Twist.



Atta is the direct meaning of “Twin” in the local Ghanaian dialect Twi. Atta is a 13 Track body of masterpieces that reflects the journey of the duo, how they started as music producers while still holding on to it, where they are, and where they are heading to with such great talents. Atta is a musical story every ear will find worth listening to.



The 13 Track masterpiece features heavy hitters with the likes of Shatta Wale who the Twin duo has produced multiple hits for, E.L their very own Godfather who has been there for them since day 1, Legendary King Ayisoba, and Adelaide The Seer.



All songs on this Album were produced, mixed, and mastered by the duo, DopeNation.



Listen to Atta Album here - https://dopenation.fanlink.to/atta

Mind Your Business track 3 off the Album video here - https://youtu.be/dXVFxViBwh8

Mood: Happy, Good Vibes, Energy, Uplift



Career Highlights



1. DopeNation has released multiple hit songs including Eish, Naami which features Nigerian superstar Olamide, World hit Zanku, Confam which features Medikal just to mention a few.



2. DopeNation has produced hit songs for Multiple artists around the world.



3. The Twin duo has been recognized in their homeland Ghana and the world at Large



4. DopeNation has Surpassed 15 million+ streams on all music streaming platforms







