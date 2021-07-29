Donate GH₵100 a month to help build National Cathedral - Govt appeals to Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help the government with the building of the proposed National Cathedral by donating GH¢100 a month.



Making the appeal during his Mid-Year Budget Review reading earlier today, Mr Ofori-Atta said the objective of the fund-raiser is to get about a million Ghanaians contributing towards the construction.



The initiative, according to the Finance Minister has been dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” which translates into "no amount is too small".



The building of the Cathedral is a subject that sharply divides opinion in Ghana by the Finance Minister said the Cathedral is expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.



“Work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily and following the program of the contractor. The National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral will provide a space for formal religious activities of state and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to nation-building,” he said in his speech.



He furthered that “this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GH¢100 a month also dubbed “Ketoa Biaa Nsua” will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” he said on the floor of the house.



“A special shortcode 979 has been developed for this purpose as we look forward to Mr speaker and all the members of this august house to join in the GH¢100/a month.”



