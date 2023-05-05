‘Don’t you understand English’? – ASEPA boss, Kwamena Duncan clash over EIU report

General News of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director for the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has accused former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, of having a poor understanding of the English language.



The accusation came during a heated panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on May 3, 2023, where Kwamena Duncan claimed that a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recommended that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should change its presidential candidate from John Mahama to Dr. Kwabena Duffour.



However, Mensah Thompson disagreed, stating that there was nowhere in the EIU report that said they were choosing Duffour over Mahama.



Kwamena Duncan countered by stating that the report recommended that the NDC could revitalize its prospects by selecting Duffour over Mahama. He also pointed out that newspapers had published headlines to that effect.



The argument continued until Kabila, another guest on the show, read a portion of the EIU report's recommendations. The report stated that the NDC stands a chance of winning the 2024 elections, but could revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate such as Kwabena Duffour, who has declared his intention to secure the party candidacy.



Find excerpts of the conversation below:



Managing Editor of the National Forum newspaper, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila' read part of the report: “The NDC stands a chance of winning the 2024 elections, however, it can choose its stance to revitalize its prospect with a fresh candidate such as Kwabena Duffour a former finance minister who has also declared his intention to secure the party candidacy.”



Mensah Thompson: You see, that is why I am saying that there is nowhere in the EIU report said that they are choosing Duffour over Mahama. The English that he read don’t you understand? Or you don’t understand English?



Kwamena Duncan: They said you could vitalize your prospect by selecting Duffour over Mahama, and the papers gave this headline and you are misinterpreting it.



Thompson: No no



Kwamena: The paper’s headlines…



Thompson: I am saying that there is nowhere in the report that EIU chose Duffour over Mahama, it is as simple as that, don’t put something that is not there in the report.



Read the full EIU report below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AM/SARA