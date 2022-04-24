Don’t worry, the Court will certainly do its job - Annoh-Dompreh tells Ablakwa

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has stated that the opposition NDC should not fret over the fate of cases they have presented at the Supreme Court.



According to the legislator, Okudzeto Ablakwa is worried about the majority’s press confabs on the minority’s actions at the Apex Court.



In a Twitter post on Saturday, April 23, 2021, he wrote, “My good friend Hon. Ablakwa I am told is expressing deep worries on our Press Confab. on their actions at the Apex Court. You shouldn't be worried brother; we only expressed our usual caution to your often 'hurried' actions at the law Court."



"The Court will certainly do its job!” he added.



The Minority in Parliament is currently in court over the passage of the electronic transfer levy by parliament.



The Minority staged a walkout when the finance minister presented the electronic transfer bill in parliament for approval, to show their entrenched position on their disapproval of the levy.



The Majority, however, went ahead to pass the levy in the presence of 136 MPS, which the Minority says does not constitute a quorum.



Led by the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the Supreme Court has been petitioned to render the passage of the bill null and void.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assented the bill into law.



The GRA has thus announced that the implementation of the bill will commence on May 1.



It was after this announcement that the Minority filed another case seeking an injuction on the implementation of the said bill.



Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa has, however, stated that the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority will be in contempt of court if he goes ahead with the bill’s implementation before the court case is heard.



The electronic transfer levy is a 1.5% levy that will be charged on electronic transfers above 100.