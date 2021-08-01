Don’t waste resources to prosecute embattled Assin North MP - Martin Kpebu to Police

General News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Martin Kpebu says it will not make no sense for the state to prosecute Gyaakye Quayson



•According to him there are more important cases that require the attention of the police



•James Quayson is being investigated for possible perjury



Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has suggested that the Ghana Police Service will be engaging in profligacy if it decides to prosecute James Gyaakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary candidate for Assin North Constituency.



Following the declaration by a Cape Coast High Court that Gyaakye Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 election by virtue of his dual citizenship status, there have been calls for the police to press charges of perjury against him.



The Central Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party has urged the Criminal Investigations Department of to expedite work on a petition its secretary Richard Takyi Mensah submitted as far back January for investigations and possible prosecution of Gyaakye Quayson.



In the complaint, Takyi Mensah alleges that Gyaakye Quayson by ticking Ghanaian on his filing form at a time his attempt to renounce his Canadian citizenship had not be complete, committed perjury and must be dealt with in accordance with the law.



But speaking on Citi News on Saturday, July 31, 2021, Martin Kpebu said the police will be embarking on a ‘useless’ venture if its decides to prosecute Gyaakye Quayson.



According to him, Gyaakye Quayson had already made moves to have his Canadian citizenship renounced and that will be crucial in determining the case.



“He [Quayson] sent in the renunciation on 19th December 2019, and they said it takes about six to nine months. So it’s very clear that he had good faith. So this is not something I think that we should waste time on and press criminal charges. We do not have resources, there are better cases to pursue. This is not a good case for criminal prosecution,” he said on the Citi TV.



Meanwhile, reports indicate that Gyaakye Quayson has been invited by the police to assist with investigations into the matter.



A report by Kasapafmonline stated that the CID has sent a letter to the former lawmaker to appear before it on August 3 or 6.



