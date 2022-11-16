Don’t wait on the President to change the system; you are the system - UK-based Ghanaian reveals

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian Abdullah Issah has stated that Ghanaians must not wait on President Nana Akufo-Addo and the government to change the system. Instead, the people must change for the system to work.



In an interview on SVTV Africa, Abdullah mentioned that Ghanaians must be responsible for their actions and avoid dumping their duties onto the government.



“You and I are the systems, but we think the system is somebody else. Let me give you an example. I came to Ghana and boarded a ‘pragya’ (tricycle). When we got to the police barrier, the driver had no license and was underage. The police took GHS1 and let him go. At that moment, that police officer is the system, but we think Akufo-Addo is the system. Who would have been responsible if the driver had knocked somebody down?” Abdullah said



Moreover, Abdullah mentioned Ghanaians dump their responsibilities onto the government and blame the President for their wrongdoings.



“We have thrown our responsibilities away and expect someone else to fix the systems. The system doesn’t make itself. We are the system. We only cut off the branches and leave the stem and roots, but we need to dig out the roots and plant it somewhere else for the country to develop,” Abdullah added.



Abdullah Issah is a science teacher in the UK. Before his time in the UK, he worked at Luv Fm as a presenter while studying for his master’s degree.



Kindly watch the full interview below;







