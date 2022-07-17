Don't use your position to buy houses for your concubines in Cantoments when footsoldiers struggle - Fadi Dabbousi

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A sympathizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Fadi Samih Dabbousi, has taken a swipe at what seems like one of the members of his party after the results of the much-anticipated National Delegates Conference ended.



From the final results announced by the Electoral Commission, Stephen Ayesu Ntim emerged the winner for the National Chairman slot, while Justin Frimpong Kodua won the General Secretary election.



But in a post on his Facebook page without any direct mentions, Fadi Dabbousi advised that politicians should not use their influence to acquire properties for their concubines at the expense of party footsoldiers.



“Never use your position to buy houses for your concubines in London, Canada, and Cantonments (here in Accra) while the footsoldiers are struggling to live. All must learn this lesson. Nonsense!” he wrote.



Meanwhile, Justin Frimpong Koduah has won the General Secretary position of the governing NPP.



The legal practitioner polled 2,857 votes to beat John Boadu, who obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.











The results of the other candidates were as follows: Iddrisu Musah - 104 votes, Ramseyer Ahmed – 8 votes, Charles Bissue – 12 votes, and Frederick Ansah – 50 votes.



Justin Frimpong Kodua will serve as the General Secretary of the party for the next four years.



JFK is the former Deputy Regional Youth Organiser in 2010 and a member of the NPP Ashanti Regional campaign team in 2008.



He also served as a member of the National Youth Wing of the party as a Chairman of the Legal Committee of the youth wing.



