Don’t use public funds for National Cathedral – Nana Akomea to government

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Akomea, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has urged government not to commit state funds to the construction of the National Cathedral.



The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) believes that the project must be funded solely with donations and private investments.



Speaking on the August 13, 2021 edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Nana Akomea expressed belief in the fund-raising committee to mobilize resources for the construction of the edifice.



He said that they have a track record of successfully gathering funds for religious events hence the need for government to trust them to deliver on their mandate.



“That same land in that same Ridge is being alienated to private developers. What’s wrong with asking people to donate and creating an avenue for them to donate. My worry is that public monies should not go into it.



“The monies can be raised privately so they should do it. You look at the people who have been placed in charge and I believe they can do it. Bringing your competence to the cathedral, does it mean you have nothing else to do?”.



Nana Akomea also rejected assumptions that since the Cathedral is a personal vow made by the President to God, he should be made to finance it.



“If you are a political leader and you say to God that if I win this elections, these are my visions. Those visions become national visions so it’s the nuancing but that shouldn’t be an issue,” he said.



The Cathedral, according to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will be completed in March 2024.



“Mr. Speaker, work on the National Cathedral is progressing speedily, and following the program of the contractors, and with God helping us, the National Cathedral is expected to be officially commissioned on March 6, 2024. Upon completion, the National Cathedral would provide a sacred space for formal religious activities of State and symbolize the enormous contribution of faith to Nation Building,” Ofori-Atta told Parliament in July 2021.



