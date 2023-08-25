Don’t use force in restoring constitutional rule in Niger – Catholic Bishops’ Conference

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has called on the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) leadership not to use force in restoring constitutional rule in Niger.



“The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (henceforward: Conference) notes with grave concern the military intervention in the Republic of Niger which occurred on 26th July 2023, leading to the overthrow of the democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bozoum in Niger.



“The Conference is further concerned that for the past three years, the West African Sub-region has been plagued with a series of coups d’état after years of the continent’s attempt to deepen democratic governance,” Catholic Bishop Of Sunyani & President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi stated.



He continued: “This situation started with the Republic of Mali in 2020, Guinea in 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022 and now Niger in 2023. The Conference further urges the Government of Ghana to refrain from the use of force and likewise urges its colleague leaders to do same.”










