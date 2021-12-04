Don't use automatic generators, you'll burn down your house - NAPO to Kumasi residents

Regional News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has cautioned residents of Kumasi not to use automatic generators as they experience power outages.



There's been a public outcry about the erratic power supply to some communities in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, addressing the issue when the Energy Minister paid him a visit at the Manhyia palace on Wednesday, December 1, revealed that the power outages have destroyed his home appliances.



“It is my prayer that you will work to address this matter because if the country will develop it will depend on the energy. The frequent power outages have destroyed all my appliances,” he told the Minister.



Acknowledging the terrible power situation in Kumasi, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in an interview on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Thursday morning, has pledged to resolve the issue but advised that, in the meantime, it is not advisable for people to use generators that automatically switch on when the lights go out.



''If you have an automatic generator/plant, I will advise you to stop because the Kumasi situation is not dumsor but 'presor'. This 'presor' happening in Kumasi, if you have automatic generator, you might burn down your house," he warned.