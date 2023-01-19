Don’t trust any candidate who only resigned to run for president – Lydia Forson

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Actress Lydia Forson has cautioned Ghanaians against trusting persons who just resigned from the government to contest for Presidency.



She said such people did not see the difficulties of the government but just resigned because of their parochial interest and an urge to lead the country.



Lydia Forson made this known in a Tweet she shared with her followers.



She wrote, “DO NOT trust any presidential candidate who ONLY resigned to run for president and not because they saw wrongdoing and wanted to do the right thing”.



Her comment comes on the back of two stalwarts in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyeremanten and Afriyie Akoto’s resignation from the government.



The two have expressed interest in leading the NPP to the 2024 elections and have therefore decided to leave the government to focus on their dream.