You are here: HomeNews2021 10 26Article 1388290

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Don’t treat gays, lesbians who attend your health facilities – Doctor to herbalists

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Chief Executive Officer of the Chris Pure Herbal Centre, Dr. Mrs. Christiana Appiah Chief Executive Officer of the Chris Pure Herbal Centre, Dr. Mrs. Christiana Appiah

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chris Pure Herbal Centre, Dr Christiana Appiah, has cautioned her colleague traditional herbal doctors against giving medical treatment to persons suspected to be gays or lesbians.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate her Herbal Centre at Anomangye, she said the practice of gayism and lesbianism is demonic and a total affront to both the traditional and religious values of the country.

She insisted that the activity also is against the biblical and Quranic moral principles.

Dr Christiana Appiah said, “this practice is forbidden by our religious and cultural values, so all of us should see it as a backward activity disallow it so that God will continue to be happy with us.”

The CEO also believes God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of such practices, saying God created man and woman to marry and reproduce and not any other thing.

“I know God says we should use his herbs to treat others in pain, but I don’t think God will be happy with us if we decide to treat people suffering from complications connected to LGBTQ+,” Dr Appiah alluded.

She disagrees with people who say LGBTQ+ is a right and said such individuals should begin to think about its repercussions.

Dr Appiah appealed to the government and parliament to expedite action on the consideration and passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

She admonished Ghanaians to continue to embrace herbal medicine as one of the best ways to treat diseases.

“I will like to entreat you all to have faith in herbal medicine because God himself has ushered his people to eat the fruits and used its leave to heal diseases.”

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment

Sports

Black Stars will play Ethiopia next month

Reject Johannesburg as venue for Ethiopia game – Kwakye Ofosu to GFA

Business

Torgbor Mensah was AAG president till his demise

President of Advertising Association of Ghana,Torgbor Mensah passes away

Entertainment

Shatta Wale was in court on October 21, 2021

LIVE UPDATE: Shatta Wale appears in court after a week in prison custody

Africa

The bus on which an explosion killed two people in Mpigi District on October 25, 2021

Uganda records second bomb attack, two confirmed dead on passenger bus

Opinions

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Shouldn’t all Ghanaian police officers be a Dampare?