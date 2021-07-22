Don’t treat Ken Agyapong as a first time offender - Group to parliament

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A group called Social Democracy and Development Dialogue Forum-Africa (SDDGF-AFRICA) has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on what they describe as the persistent un-Parliamentary conduct of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong.



The public interest group says the MP who has been referred to the Privileges Committee must not be treated as a first-time offender because to them he has gained exceeding notoriety for conducts that infringe upon Parliamentary Privilege.



The petition signed by Lead Advocate Koku Mawuli Nanegbe said the MP must not be treated as a first-time offender appearing before the Privileges Committee over the matter involving Multimedia Journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.



The statement said: "The Hon MP has a penchant for using unprintable words and hurling invectives at others on TV and radio of which the current Members of Parliament for Buem, Tamale North, Hon Kofi Adams, Hon Alhassan Suhuyini and the Editor of the AlHajj Newspaper, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu [late] are only a few of his sad victims.



"Attached are some related audios, videos and news reports of the terrible and unparliamentary conduct of the Assin Central Member of Parliament.”



They recounted some of his threats and verbal assaults on people including the late Ahmed Suale who was murdered after the Number 12 expose.



Read the full statement below:



