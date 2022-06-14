Don’t take the laws into your hands when confronted with challenges – IGP tells Islamic SHS students

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has urged students of the Islamic Senior High School at Abrepo, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, to use the appropriate channels to seek redress instead of taking the law into their own hands.



The IGP gave the advice during his visit to the school on Monday, 13 June 2022, for a first-hand assessment of the chaos that took place.



According to the IGP, the urban roads had accepted to work on the concerns of the students to ensure their protection.



He assured the students that the progress of work will be monitored to ensure its full accomplishment.



The IGP said: “Any time you’re confronted with challenges, you have the leadership at the students’ level, and you have the leadership at the academic level. You have leadership at the residency level, and you have leadership at the very top of the school level. Don’t bypass them to take the laws into your own hands.



“So that at the end of the day, we’ll be very circumspect in the things that happen, so that we don’t end up losing any lives, we don’t end up creating any confusion that will take us away from our journey to become great.”



He further said the incident will be investigated to ensure that the police administration discharges its mandate with professionalism.



He said: “Whatever, happened in terms of the policing aspect of it, we’re going to look into it and take all action that needs to be taken, to ensure that at the end of the day, the right thing is done, professionalism is deepened in a manner that will not create a situation that will put the life of anybody at risk because as Police, we’re here to protect life and property and if we cannot do that, then we might have failed in our duties, in our mandate, and it is something we don’t want to do. So rest assured, we’re with you, you’re our children and we’ll see to it that you’re comfortable.”



Thirty-eight students of the school were rushed to the hospital after they clashed with some police during a demonstration on Monday.



The students were demonstrating against the frequent knockdowns near their school and in their attempts to disperse the demonstrators, the police fired warning shots and tear gas at them.



Out of the 38 students who visited the various hospitals, 22 have been discharged as of Monday and have joined their colleagues on campus.