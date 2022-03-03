Don’t take sides in Russian-Ukraine conflict - Asiedu Nketia urges government

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nketia says Ghana has friends both in Russia and Ukraine



Political morality is different from religious morality, Aseidu Nkatia



At least 136 civilians have been killed, UN



General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged the government not to take sides in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.



He said that the government must remain neutral because Ghana has relations with both countries.



“We are friends to both the Russians and the Ukrainians so it will be reckless on the part of any of our governments to take sides in this. So we should remain in the middle and if possible, our government should ensure we remain neutral and not take any sides,” myjoyonline.com reported.



The General Secretary further stated that most people think morality is the same both in religious matters and political issues but they are wrong.



“Most Ghanaians want to import religious morality into international political morality and this has nothing to do with religion. If you kill 10 people in an attempt to stop them from killing 100 people, that is politically moral and you have done no wrong. Political decisions should be according to political principles,” he added.



On February 24, 2024, Russia began invading Ukraine by land, air and sea, having camped at the Ukrainian borders for weeks.



The UN Refugee Agency reports that over 800000 people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began. Also, the United Nations (UN) has reported that at least 136 civilian deaths have been recorded as of Tuesday, March 3, 2022.