Don’t take our soldiers to unjustifiable ECOWAS war in Niger – Apaak to Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has advised President Akufo-Addo not to get Ghanaians involved in what he describes as unjustifiable ECOWAS war in Niger.



This comes on the back of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense Staff ending a 2-days extraordinary meeting held in Accra-Ghana on the deployment of ECOWAS stand-by force in the Republic of Niger.



Addressing the high-ranking officers, the commissioner of Political Affairs, Peace, and Security of ECOWAS, Ambassador Abdul Musah, explained that although the bloc is still giving diplomatic engagement with the military rulers in Niger a chance, any further defiance from the junta, will trigger a response in protecting the rules of the regional bloc with its contingency.



Commenting on the development the Builsa South lawmaker added that President Akufo-Addo should not risk the lives of Ghanaian soldiers in any possible ECOWAS mission in Niger.



“Nana Addo shouldn’t take us to an unjustified ECOWAS war in Niger. He shouldn’t endanger our soldiers and dissipate resources at a time he and his NPP have decimated our economy.



“We are already fighting [a war] for survival in Ghana. We say no to military intervention in Niger,” Dr. Apaak stated in a tweet August 19, 2023.



However, the ECOWAS Security Chiefs have given the strong indication it is galvanizing a standing force to restore constitutional rule to Niger should diplomatic avenues with the coup junta fail.