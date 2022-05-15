Don’t take opportunities for granted - ABN CEO to Ghanaian youth

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

More often than not people celebrate their birthdays with parties, food, and music.



Most recently, the Chief Executive Officer for Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Samuel Kofi Acheampong took a different tack to speak to the heart of the Ghanaian youth.



According to him, it is imperative for the youth to remain loyal and prove themselves capable of opportunities given them both in their career and social life; adding that they must properly understand and adapt to changes in their chosen career.



In an interview with purefmonline.com a few hours before his birthday, he advised the youth to grab opportunities when it comes their way and not let down persons who happen to offer them such.







‘’When given an opportunity to climb up higher positions, you should work hard and not let leaders that put you in such positions down. Sometimes we get the opportunity and then we turn to personalize it instead of using the opportunity to fight for others to also come on board,” He said.



Mr. Kofi Acheampong challenged young people to seize opportunities around them and put in extra efforts to get engaged and to be engaged.



‘’Let me add this finally, that it is not always the case that you are offered opportunities. Sometimes it knocks on your door when you least expect it. There come other days that you must put in extra efforts to make it happen; either way, prove yourself worthy of the course so that you don’t end up becoming inundated”, he stressed.







Through the Samuel Kofi Acheampong Foundation (SKAF), he donated to support people on the streets of Accra and Kumasi.



The donation forms part of his undying desire of putting smiles on the faces of the vulnerable and society.



The items donated were basically hot meals, and beverages, among others.



“It’s my birthday!!!! What better way to celebrate than to bless and touch the hearts of the people on the street? If God has blessed me with another year, I have to share with those in need” he added.











