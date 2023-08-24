Don’t take money and vote for an incompetent candidate – NPP man to delegates

Politics of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Owusu Afriyie, in the United States of America (USA), has described the upcoming NPP super delegate conference and subsequent presidential primaries as the future of the country and the party, and thus the right leader must be chosen for the country’s success.



He stated that the upcoming delegates’ election is critical and one of the most important in the NPP’s history because the candidate chosen will determine Ghana’s and the party’s prospects; thus, delegates must not allow money to influence their decision.



He said that delegates must vote for a likeable candidate who can lead the party to victory.



In an interview with the press, Mr. Owusu Afriyie stated that at this critical juncture, Ghana requires a leader with political experience, the ability to transform Ghana, and a governance expert; thus, delegates must vote without regard for monetization to ensure the country’s success.



He stressed that ”Ghana requires a massive transformation, and that now is the time for the NPP to select someone who can break the eight, create more jobs, and improve technology because a country with good leaders always thrives; thus, selecting the right leader will boost the fortunes of the party and Ghana in general”.



"This is the most important election in our party’s history. It is significant because the candidate we select will determine the future of both our country, Ghana, and the party. Delegates should not let money influence their selection of candidates. If they bring the money, the delegates should accept it, but they should vote for someone capable of transforming Ghana. Delegates should consider Ghana and the next generation.



At this critical time, we don’t need a candidate, but rather a leader with political experience and expertise in governance. We require a leader capable of transforming Ghana. As a result, we are urging delegates not to be swayed by money. We have everything but cannot transform the country, which is unfortunate. We must elect a leader who is capable of managing the country,” he added.