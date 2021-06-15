Don't take IGP's threat seriously - MP tells Bankers Association

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

• Armed robbers attacked a bullion van on Monday, June 14 killing the police escort and a hawker



• This led the IGP to direct all financial institutions to provide armoured bullion vans for carting monies



• But Supt. Rtd. Peter Lanchene Toobu thinks otherwise as he's asked the Bankers Association to ignore the IGP's directive



Member of Parliament for Wa West constituency, Supt. Rtd. Peter Lanchene Toobu has poured scorn on threats by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, to withdraw policemen from escorting bullion vans carting money if they fail to provide fortified armoured vehicles by end of June 2021.



He stated that the IGP shouldn't have passed those comments as that directive will remain in the dark.



The Member of Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Interior asked the Bankers Association of Ghana to ignore the statement made by the IGP and remain focused on their businesses.



“The IGP saying that they should still be using these makeshift vehicles that we now call bullion vans by the end of June is a statement that he cannot stand for. It’s a statement that will expose him because December 2021 will come and this issue will still be pending, they will not have enough bullion vans to operate at all these places, so it is not a statement to make at all. Well, don’t take that statement seriously,” Mr Toobu said.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh after the robbery incident at James town asked banks to provide armoured vehicles by end of June or risk losing police officers as escorts.



According to the IGP, most bullion vans in the country are not ideal for the transportation of monies hence, risking the lives of the personnel, including the police officer aboard the van in danger.



He made these remarks shortly after a police officer and a hawker were shot dead on Monday, June 14 at James town in Accra.



“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties,” the IGP cautioned in the statement.