Don’t take Ghanaian troops to Niger – Nana Bosompra I pleads with Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against any decision to send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger as part of the stand-by force of ECOWAS to oust the country's military leadership.



According to the chief, Ghana is already going through a lot of economic challenges and any decision to send troops to Niger would end up making things worse.



Speaking at an event to mark the 15th anniversary of his enstoolment, the chief added that Ghana depends on Niger, particularly when it comes to agricultural produce like onions, and a war there would have disastrous consequences.



“I’m pleading with my own father, Nana Addo. He should refrain from any interfering in the Niger issues. I beg him, he should not be involved in this issue.



“If the Nigerians are sending troops to Niger, they would bring them to Ghana first, all the countries supporting this military intervention would bring their soldiers to Ghana before they would be dispatched to Niger.



“See now the price of onions has skyrocketed even before the ECOWAS troops are sent there and it would be even worse if this happens. We have water bodies but we are not able to cultivate onions,” he said in Twi.



Nana Bosompra I, therefore, urged President Akufo-Addo and the other leaders of ECOWAS countries to dialogue with the military junta in Niger to find a solution to the political upheaval in the country.



"There are people in Ghana who drink only water before going to bed but they wake up the following morning. Don't bring any war on us, I beg you," he added.



Background:



The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of a standby force to Niger.



ECOWAS leaders gave the directive to the President of the Commission at an Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria on August 10, 2023.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the members of the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.



The communique issued by the Authority reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



Meanwhile, the military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any forcible attempt to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in neighbouring Niger will be seen as a declaration of war on them.



Many security experts have warned of disastrous consequences should the bloc go on with its decision to send troops to Niger.



Watch the interview below:











