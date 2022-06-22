Don’t tackle only land guards, tackle the entire network – Dr. Oduro Osae

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Governance Expert and Acting Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has stated that the entire network of those involved in "landguardism”, should be tackled, and not just the land guards when dealing with the menace of land guards.



Speaking to Kafui Dey on GTV Breakfast Show on the activities of land guards, the governance expert stated that, the activities of land guards are a network so if the issue should be solved, the entire network should be taken into consideration.



“What I also know is that it is an industry that is benefitting certain people. It is a network. So you don’t tackle only the land guards, but then you tackle the entire network, the chain, the people who sponsor them, the people who support them”, he stated.



He also disclosed that the current land act criminalizes the activities of land guards.



“The current land act criminalizes it, and they know. You can be jailed for 10 to 15 years. In fact Section 12, subsection 2 of the lands act,” he said.



He further stated that the challenge that comes with dealing with land guard activities is whether the people are prosecuted or not.



“The challenge is that because it is between 10 to 15 years, whether they prosecute them to secure conviction or not is another matter”, he added.