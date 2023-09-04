Don’t succumb to the juicy fruits of power to enrich yourselves – Dr Amoah warns military

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023
Dr Kofi Amoah has admonished military leaders who have toppled their despotic leaders in several African countries to offer a new level of leadership in the short to medium term to prove that their decision to truncate a flawed democratic regime was not for their selfish interests.
Dr Amoah, a big proponent of African liberation from neo-colonialism and imperialism made these remarks following the military coup in oil-rich Gabon.
Last week, army officers in Gabon appeared on TV to say they had taken power. They claimed to have annulled the results of last Saturday's election in which Mr Alii Bongo was declared the winner, but the opposition claims it was fraudulent.
Ali Bongo’s overthrow would end his family's 56-year hold on power in the resource-rich West African country and would be the eighth coup in a former French colony in Africa in the past three years.
Dr Amoah who is affectionately called Citizen Kofi, while congratulating the steps by the military to resist the oppressor’s rule warned that the military leaders should not be tempted by the perks of power to enrich themselves as that will defeat the whole justification that they came to rescue the suffering of the ordinary citizens.
Writing on his official verified Twitter handle, Dr Amoah said, “A MESSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS AND OF STERN WARNING… To our gallant military personnel who have taken the bold stand to help liberate the suffering masses. We salute and congratulate you but please be warned not to succumb to the juicy fruits of power to enrich yourselves. That will be a big blow to Africa’s psyche, confidence and dignity. Dig in deep and truly focus, this time, to show Africans and the world that contrary to the entrenched belief that all Africans are corrupt and selfish … that there are a few good Africans who can help turn a page to honesty, dedication to the cause of freedom and Justice, and the will and empathy for the good of all peoples of our continent and the world… PLS PLS DON’T DISAPPOINT.”
