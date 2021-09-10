Don’t submit security service forms at Ministry of Interior office - Applicants told

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

• The Ministry of Interior says all security service forms are to be submitted online and not their office



• The Ministry, warned against scammers who pose as agents



• Applicants have also been adviced to meet all requirements before submitting the filled forms





The Ministry of Interior has issued a statement to the general public, especially applicants who wish to join the security services to desist from submitting their application forms at their offices.



According to the Ministry, all forms are to be submitted online adding that all qualified applicants will be called up if they meet all requirements.



Parts of the statement signed by the Chief Director of Ministry of Interior, Adelaide Anno-Kumi, read: "The Ministry of the Interior wishes to inform the general public especially, potential applicants into the security services, that applications are online and should be processed as directed in the adverts."



The Ministry further cautioned the public of scammers who parade themselves as agents in the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration, Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana National Fire Service.



"Applicants are also cautioned, however, to be wary of scammers who make demands on them for money ostensibly to help them in the recruitment process," the statement read.



