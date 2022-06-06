Don't speak in parables when educating children about sex - Activist

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

The Central Regional Director of Gender, Richlove Amanoo, has advised parents to stop the gimmicks when trying to educate their children on the subject of sex.



She explained that there is the need for children to be taken through sex education at all levels of their lives.



“When talking about sex, use the right words and not speak in parables which they do not understand,” she said, Daily Graphic quoted her as saying.



Richlove Amanoo also said that she is aware that there are cultural barriers inhibiting the education of children on the subject of sex, but she stressed that there is the need for them to just be measured in the kinds of education they give their wards at every level.



Addressing the Community Parent Network Advocacy Group (COPNAG) at Kissi in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA), she advised the parents present to adopt newer and smarter strategies for such education.



“Study the children and listen to them. Speak to them at their level. Bring back sex education. Use plain words they understand to educate children on sex. Sex is sex and not sleeping with,” she told them.



She however urged them to be on the guard to ensure that their children are saved from abuse from sex predators.