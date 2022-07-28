Don’t sleep on the job, put in extra effort to aid Ghana’s economic renaissance – JFK to govt appointees

General News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) is admonishing government appointees to passionately put in extra effort to aid President Akufo Addo in the economic renaissance agenda.



According to Justin Kodua, the NPP-led administration is working hard to restore the economy back on track.



Speaking at the 30th-anniversary launch of the NPP on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Accra, he expressed optimism that a little push and effort by government appointees will help Akufo-Addo get the country out of the economic difficulties Ghana is faced with.



He is confident Ghana’s economy will recover under the NPP government within the next two and half years.



Furthermore, the General Secretary urged party communicators to be tolerant of criticisms, and embrace dissenting opinions as the party seeks to win a third consecutive general election.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu-Ntim outlining activities marking the 30th anniversary said the party will hold Islamic thanksgiving prayer at the National Mosque tomorrow, Friday, July 29, 2022.



Subsequently, the party will on Sunday, July 30, 2022, hold a Christian thanksgiving service to climax the celebration for the week.



Some dignitaries including the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Akosua Opare, Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakar, some NPP MP’s, National, Regional, and Constituency executives of the party were all present to grace the anniversary.







