Don’t shy away from leadership roles - MP encourages women

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Theresa Lardi Awuni has encouraged women not to shy away from leadership roles but to strive harder to contribute to the growth and development of the nation.



“I encourage you to continue pushing harder with your best possible means to be socioeconomically stable, become independent and supportive to the development of the country in spite of difficulties you will face,” she said.



According to her, women have peculiar hidden talents that needed to be harnessed for benefit of society and the nation at large by rubbing shoulders with their male counterparts and not being submissive to them to achieve their hopes and aspirations.



She gave the encouragement in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on the sidelines of a meeting with women in her constituency to strive harder and take up leadership roles when it availed to them instead of shying away.



Ms Awuni admonished them to take up such roles without any unclear and cohesive gender mainstreaming strategies to contribute their quota to the progress, growth and development of the country.



“There are a number of women whose potential are being undermined due to religious, cultural, traditional practices and gender-based violence in any form are a threat to harnessing your potential, harmful to your well-being and also violates your fundamental human rights, hence victims must report to authorities when their rights are being violated.



“Gender parity is an essential tool for the progress, growth and development of a girl-child and women must be treated with dignity to make them attain their feat in nation building since most issues of women seem not to be a universal concern, people do not often pay attention to them but it is critical to the development of the nation and men should be on board in fighting for women’s rights,” Ms Awuni bemoaned.



She appealed to women to remain resolute, resilient and focused in their endeavours by executing sterling performances wherever they found themselves and never be intimidated by their female and male counterparts who tried to sideline them.