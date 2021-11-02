Don't set bad example for the youth - Sosu told

General News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has cautioned the Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu against disrespecting the Police.



Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu has refused to honour an invite by the Police after he and some constituents embarked on a violent protest at Madina.



The MP is said to have angrily driven his vehicle through civilians nearly fatally injuring two Police officers and some residents present at the scene.



The Speaker of Parliament has also refused to release the MP to the Police stating in a letter signed by the Deputy Director of Legal Services of Parliament that ''having regard to the limitations of articles 117 and 118 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic, he (Speaker) is unable to release the Member of Parliament...''



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', ACP Kwesi Ofori admonished the MP to avail himself for interrogation saying, ''we need not set a bad example for the youth to disregard their Police and these are values''.



''He is a leader in his community. Nobody is doing witch-hunting. Nobody is fighting him but we have limited our action to the development that took place a week ago where the Madina highway was blocked and vehicles couldn't move even to the extent that ambulances conveying patients couldn't move as well and the Police had to re-route people. . . We're looking at the law. We look at our commitment and respect to the law," he added.



He assured the MP that "nobody will do anything bad to him; just submit yourself to the law''.



However, should the MP continue to prove stubborn, ACP Kwesi Ofori stated emphatically that the Police will resort to the law court for a bench warrant to be issued against him.



" . . if he doesn't come, we have several options. Even what the Hon. Speaker wrote citing some clauses, the Police are likely to go to the Apex Court to seek interpretation to guide our future security operations of the kind. We can also go to court to present him with a summons, and if he refuses to come and the court issues a bench warrant," then the Police will take him, he asserted.







