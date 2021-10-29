Don’t sell yourself cheap – Media expert to female journalists

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

•Journalists must be progressively skilful says media expert



• She urged female journalists to invest in themselves



•She also advised journalists to formalize every engagement with their employers



Media and Communication expert, Eyram Bashan, has called on female journalists not to sell themselves cheap in line with their job.



According to her, some female journalists accept any amount given to them due to lack of jobs, but this should not be the case as they must know their worth and demand for it.



This, she adds, can be achieved if they develop themselves and be progressively skilful.



“…And don’t sell yourself because there are a lot of people there if you know your worth, and with time the good ones will come fishing for you. Don't sell yourself cheap, demand it. Seek and negotiate properly for safety. Be progressively skilful that is what makes it possible for you to negotiate your best. Sharpen your skills,” She said.



Speaking at a conference on the safety of female journalists in Ghana, she added that journalists must ensure that every job safety and promise are documented.



“…formalize every engagement with your employer, don’t just take any verbal promise and end it there. The threat and the mishandling are because we don’t have any contract. Demand that everything is documented even at the entry-level.



She added that journalists must also invest in personal security and not leave everything to their employer.



“Invest in personal security, don’t leave it to the employers alone. I did myself, you need a lawyer and private investigator so that when anything happens they will need,” She added.



