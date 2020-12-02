General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Don’t risk your lives for politicians – Muntaka admonishes youth

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for the Asawase constituency Hon. Muntaka Mubarak has admonished the youth in the Asawase constituency not to attack and kill themselves for politicians during the 2020 elections.



Speaking at a peace forum organized by the Alao International Foundation in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, the lawmaker alluded to the practice of politicians luring them into unscrupulous acts as the 2020 polls draw closer.



Muntaka Mubarak pointed out that the youth should be prepared to engage themselves in activities that will better their lives instead of ambushing each other for wayward politicians.



He indicated “as we enter the 2020 elections, I want to advise the youth not to give their lives in exchange for politicians by attacking each other but rather engage themselves in things that will better their lives.”



Mr. Muntaka assured the youth that the NDC will not engage in anything untoward before, during, and after the elections.



“The National Democratic Congress is committed to ensuring peace in the country,” he averred.



In a message read on his behalf, the Asawase Municipal Chief Executive and Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP, Alhaji Alidu Seidu On his part pledged to ensure peace prevails in the Asawase constituency during the December 7 elections.



Hon. Alidu was confident the NPP will not be the first to unleash any violence and that if the NDC follows suit then it means there won’t be any confusion in the constituency.



The Founder of the Alao International Foundation Sultan Umar Farouk Sarki opined that effective sensitization was one of the key steps to curbing violence during the 2020 elections.



Mr. Sarki was emphatic that Ghana was the only country the youth had and questioned if violence broke out, where would they seek refuge again?



Mr. Farouk Sarki urged politicians to help uphold the peace the nation is currently enjoying by not plunging the country into violence.



He asserted “Ghana is the only place we have so if any fight breaks up during the elections where will we run to again, so all the political parties should ensure that our nation doesn’t break up into fight during the elections.”

