Don’t retain disrespectful Mfantseman MCE – Concerned citizens to President

A group known as the Concern citizens of Mfantseman Municipality in the Central Region has pleaded with President Nana Akufo Addo not to re-appoint the current Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Kenneth Kelley Essuman.



Addressing a press conference, the leader of the group, Ebow Poku said Hon. Kenneth Kelley Essuman is among other things very disrespectful and arrogant for which reason he doesn’t deserve to be kept in the office.



The group accused him of bringing division into the New Patriotic Party in Mfantseman which may cause the party to defeat come 2024 general election, hence it will be better for him to be gotten rid of to save the party from going into opposition.



“Mr. Kelley Essuman during his Four years as Municipal Chief Executive has failed the native, Citizens, New Patriotic Party, and the President of the Republic of Ghana with his abysmal performance and awful interpersonal relationship.



It was the efforts of some individuals and groups including the current Director-General of State Interest and Governance Authority, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, the Flagship policies of the President, and the contiguous sympathy around the window of our late murdered Member of Parliament that led to the New Patriotic Party retaining the seat.”



The group also accused him of presiding over corruption.



“The Mankessim roundabout refurbishment has a huge corruption euphoria attached to it and affected our campaign as a party. It is still a powerful communication tool by the opposition on our local Politics. Our current MCE has not been able to account for the good people of Mfantseman.”



Below is the statement by the group



CONCERN CITIZENS OF MFANTSEMAN MUNICIPALITY.



We, the Concern Citizens of Mfantseman Municipality have taken notice of a message circulating on social and electronic media on some names suggesting to be the President yet to be announced MMDCE’s nominees in the Central Region including the current Municipal Chief Executive for Mfantseman Mr. Kenneth Kelley Essuman which was later denied and considered to be fake.



As a matter of urgency and caution, we would like to emphatically state that if the list was a means of testing the waters and further retain Mr. Kenneth Kelley Essuman, then we are respectfully asking the President to remove him from the list of nominees to be considered.



Mr. Kelley Essuman during his Four years as Municipal Chief Executive has failed the native, Citizens, the New Patriotic Party, and the President of the Republic of Ghana with his abysmal performance and awful interpersonal relationship.



It was the efforts of some individuals and groups including the current Director-General of State Interest and Governance Authority, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, the Flagship policies of the President, and the contiguous sympathy around the window of our late murdered Member of Parliament that led to the New Patriotic Party retaining the seat.



We categorically state that no variance in the 2020 victory can be attributed to his stewardship or personality.



All the tangents that were to make the President, Government, and party popular were attached with corruption, dreadful interpersonal relationships, skirmishes, and unpleasant communication.



The Mankessim roundabout refurbishment has a huge corruption euphoria attached to it and affected our campaign as a party. It is still a powerful communication tool by the opposition on our local Politics. Our current MCE has not been able to account for the good people of Mfantseman.



The Mankessim market which was to be a major Political gismo was destroyed by the arrogant attitude, unpleasant communication, and bad temper of Mr.Kenneth Kelley Essuman.



Taxi drivers and market vendors particularly women who would have embraced the project with a little positive interactive engagement were met with an awful combination of arrogance, neglect, unpleasant communication, and treats.



His relationship with party executives, members of Parliament, and party grassroots is nothing to write home about. It is an open secret that the constituency party Leadership has rejected his reappointment just like the current Member of Parliament.



Mr. KK Essuman brewed unnecessary tension with our murdered Member of Parliament Ekow Quansah Heyford throughout his stewardship. We recall how he was assaulted by the grassroots due to his personal relationship with Mr. Ekow Quansah Heyford at the Saltpond hospital when the corpse of our beloved fallen Member of Parliament was sent before professed for the morgue.



He was verbally and physically assaulted to the dismay of all due to his arrogance and past engagements he had with him. There are numerous accounts of grassroots party faithful’s yelled at and sacked from his office for numerous favors and considerations.



We recall how a whole Community in Mfantseman called Hinni due to the arrogance and unwarranted utterance of Mr.Essuman made him run for his life, damaging his vehicle in the process. It was the intervention of our murdered MP who paid the cost of fixing the vehicle after Mr.Essuman directed the Community to raised funds to fix the vehicle.



The corruption scandal of Mr.Essuman can’t be chronicled without a share of premix money at Biriwa new station is missing, and sources from the committee I’m in charge of said they paid to him directly instead of the designated bank account. He recently collected GH 1,200.00 from 12 premix stations and up till now the money has not been accounted for.



We are however appealing to the President, to nominate a candidate who has the experience, maturity, qualification, and by dint of commitment and hard work to the New Patriotic Party than all aspirants in the person of Mr.Noah Nikolai Essuman as our next MCE for Mfantseman Municipality.



The grassroots of the New Patriotic Party in Mfantseman, natives and Citizens of Mfantseman are rooting for him and we further appeal to him to ignore any personal interest from some party executives, Member of Parliament, and other appointees.



For us to mobilize and unify the grassroots to break the eight then there is no option then mr. Noah Nikolai Essuman.



