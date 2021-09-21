Don't rely on 'apor', it won't work - Obuasi MP/DCE nominee tells WASSCE candidates

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: OBUASI TV

Faustina Amissah, the president's nominee for Obuasi East District Assembly has cautioned WASSCE candidates to learn hard and pass their exams without looking around for favours.



She said the time has come for the candidates to take their destinies into their own hands without hoping for other means to pass their exams.



Madam Amissah made this statement during a visit to the Christ the King Catholic Senior High School the only public Senior High School in the district, to interact with WASSCE candidates.



In the company of the Member of Parliament for the Constituency as well as the presiding member, she praised the teachers for preparing the students adequately for the exams but was quick to add that the onus lies on the students to put in their maximum best to pass once and for all and uplift the image of the school.



She also revealed that the Assembly will from next week cut sod for the construction of a 20- seater water closet toilet facility.



The Member of Parliament for the Obuasi East who double as Vice Chairman of Committee on in Parliament Hon. Patrick Boakye -Yiadom also added his voice on calls for the candidates to put in their best efforts to pass the exams. He also admonished them to guard against complacency and apprehension.



He lifted the lid on move by Government to build a fully furnished Computer lab for Christ the King Senior High School.



The Headmaster of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School Mr. Samuel Twumasi Ankrah said they have adequately prepared the students for the exams but regrets the fact that the school has recently been cited for Exams malpractices.



He vehemently refuted the allegations and said the school has duly responded to the allegations by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).



The Students who spoke with the Information Services Department said they have fully prepared for the exams and were sure they will come out with flying colours.



The 2021 WASSCE started on Monday, 16th August, 2021 with roughly 446,321 students taking part in the exercise across the country. The examination so far, has been peaceful and incident-free in Obuasi East District.