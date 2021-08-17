Don't reappoint Joshua Bortey as Krowor MCE – Nungua NPP to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party in the Nungua area has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to desist from renewing the mandate of the former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krowor, Mr. Joshua Bortey.



The group petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because, according to them, Mr. Bortey’s reappointment will jeopardize the party’s ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda in 2024.



The petition indicated: “We, the Nungua New Patriotic Party Youth (NNPPY), have realized that Breaking the eight-year chain agenda which is the main objective of the Current NPP cannot be achieved here in Nungua, since the former and Acting Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nungua, Joshua Bortey, is still at post and working to tarnish the image of our beloved party in the Nungua Krowor constituency and not working for the betterment of the NPP Party”.



The petition detailed how Mr. Joseph Bortey allegedly destroyed the then-MP’s chances of getting re-elected during the 2020 elections.



“Before the 2020 general election, we raised concerns that the MCE's doing will not let the party win the Krowor constituency seat which was then the Former fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krowor seat. Hon. Afoley Quaye and some of our party executives (We don't want to mention names) in the constituency thought we (the NPP Youth Wing in the Constituency) are against the Honorable Municipal Chief Executive, Joshua Bortey which was never true, as we are only fighting for the betterment of NPP, here in Nungua”.



“In the 2016 general election, our NPP party won with a margin of over 2000 votes as Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, had 32,463, representing 51.08%. While Agnes Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC, 30,357, representing 47.76%), but due to the MCE's doings and behavior toward constituents and the party's grassroots (supporters) in the constituency which was never addressed when we (the Nungua NPP Youth) made the call. At the end of the 2020 general election, we lost massively which such margin has never happened in the history of Nungua Krowor Constituency as far as Parliamentary election is concerned”.



The petition further stated: “After 2020 voting, Mrs. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, NPP, had 32,604, representing 43.79%. while Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, NDC had 41,850, representing 56.21% and not that our then MP, Afoley Quaye did not work hard leading to her defeat but the way the MCE deals with matters before him as far as administrative work is concerned ended us (NPP) with unprecedented margin because Mrs. Afoley Quaye worked tirelessly as far as the development of Nungua is concerned. Hon Afoley Quaye constructed Nungua Senior High School (NUNSEC) Girls’ dormitory, demolition of dilapidated KroMA Basic school buildings and building of modern Structure for the school, repairs death trapped bridges, constructed Baatsonaa railways road, helping of the less privileged in the constituency, supporting football games, providing the youth with jobs such as apprenticeship, Diving, Sailors, construction of the Nungua Lorry terminal, and the ongoing Tema - Teshie - Nungua dual carriage lane, etc”.



“But, the incompetent leadership of the Municipal Chief Executive, Joshua Bortey’s failure to handle administrative work for the betterment of Krowor Constituents cost the MP, Hon. Afoley Quaye to lose her seat to Naa Momo Lartey of the NDC. Mr. President, With the agenda of breaking the 8TH Year chain, such people (like Nungua MCE, Joshua Bortey) can never help the party achieve its target, therefore the MCE must go, since his term of office has expired and awaiting his reappointment”.



The group, therefore, appealed to the president to heed their call.



“Mr. President, please don’t reappoint him else our party will fall into a ditch here in Nungua Krowor Constituency”.