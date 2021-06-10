Don’t re-appoint MMDCEs involved in galamsey - GAAM

Regional News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Western North Regional Branch of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) has appealed to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo not to re-appoint Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) involved in illegal mining activities.



This was contained in a statement issued and signed by its Regional President, Mr. Frank Nelson Ackah at the end of their Regional Executives' meeting in Kumasi.



The Association has set Monday, June 14 to Thursday, June 17 to hold its Regional and District Executive elections.



Mr Ackah in the statement indicated that plans were far advanced to hold a successful election and urged all the assembly members to follow laid down protocols to avoid any sanction.



He noted that some seven electoral areas within the Aowin Municipality failed to elect their assembly members during the 2019 District Assembly and Unit Committee elections, and called on them to do so as soon as possible.



He also urged Municipal and District Assemblies that did not have a Presiding Member (PM) to elect one before the appointment of the MMDCEs and warned that the Association would not allow any member to preside at assembly meetings to confirm any nominated MMDCE.



Mr Ackah who is also an Assembly Member for Sefwi Asawianso Electoral in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality expressed the readiness of the Association to support members to accomplish their visions.



”I will also entreat all assembly members to support the activities of the Association for the betterment of the country”, he added.



He encouraged the people of Sefwi to desist from unnecessarily begrudging strangers who have come to reside in the area for years over positions but rather foster unity among themselves for development.



He admonished the Security Agencies, especially the Police to accord the Assembly members the same priorities and respect as they offered to government officials, noting that assembly members were the first point of contact in their respective communities if there was an incident.



