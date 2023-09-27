Don’t quit when you don’t get what you want- NPP General Secretary to party members

Politics of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua has stated that, members of the NPP ought to be dedicated to the party despite the many challenges as they approach the 2024 elections.



According to him, the history of the party depicts that the party has been committed to its principles not forgetting some faithful members.



Speaking about the many faithful members who have dedicated their lives to the party, the General Secretary praised their service, even in the face of adversity.



In his speech, he mentioned that, some party members who were seeking for power never backed out because they lost but kept sharing their commitment to the party.



“Since 1992, several party faithfuls have had the vision to lead the party and, subsequently, to lead the country, but sadly, as nature has its own course, only a few have had the opportunity to achieve that vision,” he addressed in his speech. “Party faithfuls who never had the opportunity to lead, never resigned from the party but continued to serve, some until they were called to eternity,” he said.



The General Secretary further highlighted the NPP’s resilience as a political party, and called on party members to come together to demonstrate their unity and fortitude.



“As we strive to win the 2024 general election and make a monumental record, we urge party faithfuls to reaffirm their dedication towards this common goal,” he added.



His reaction came after Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP to stand as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections.