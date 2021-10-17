Don't prevent anyone from contesting NDC flagbearer race - Mahama

General News of Sunday, 17 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allow all interested persons in the presidential slot for 2024, to contest without any hindrance.



Addressing party stakeholders as part of his ‘Thank you’ tour in the Western Region on Thursday, October 14, 2021, he said the NDC must work hard to win the polls.



He said the NDC is a democratic party and persons interested in becoming presidential candidate must not be hindered.



“From next year, we (NDC) will begin our branch, constituency, regional and national elections. From there we will do our flagbearership elections.”



“The NDC is a democratic party so all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so. We must all support whoever emerges victorious into the 2024 elections, and I am certain that God will give us victory,” he said.