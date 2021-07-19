Don’t play 'political football' when Kennedy Agyapong faces you – Kpebu to Privileges Committee

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu has asked Members of Parliament not to play political football when Kennedy Agyapong appears before the Privileges Committee.



The Assin Central MP has been dragged by the Multimedia Group Limited to the National Media Commission (NMC), Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Privileges Committee of Parliament for what the media outlet describes as disparaging comments and threat against one of its employees, Erastus Asare Donkor, by inciting the public to lynch him upon sight after his reportage on the recent Ejura disturbances which left 2 dead and others injured.



This will be the third time the lawmaker has been dragged to the Privileges Committee after he was dragged before the Committee in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and was let off the hook after rendering an apology to the people of Ghana and Parliament.



Reacting to the latest summons, Lawyer Martin Kpebu believes that the businessman has not learnt his lessons in time past on his continuous passing of negative comments and as such, the Parliamentary House must not do the ‘political football’ as they did when the MP last appeared before the Privileges Committee.



He indicated that there is the need for pressure to be mounted on Parliament to deal with their colleague to serve as a deterrent considering the fact that Kennedy Agyapong has been given a long rope in the past.



“He hasn’t learnt his lessons. It appears that he somehow is able to hold his party accountable more than any known party member which is positive so he has through that gotten some following but his negatives are way too many.



Let’s sustain the pressure on this matter because it is one too many and this time around, the MPs shouldn’t do the political football they did the last time.



He has passed his days of apology and must be made to suffer more than before,” he told host, Samson Lardy Ayenini.