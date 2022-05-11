Don’t pay ‘unfair’ 20% transport fare hike – GRTCC to commuters, as it fights GPRTU

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has told users of commercial transport services not to pay a recent 20 per cent hike in fares announced by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other unions.



In a statement issued on Monday, the GRTCC said: “We wish to state that, transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union”.



It added: “No single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above”.



The GRTCC’s General Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, later described the fare hike as unfair in an interview with Accra-based Joy News.



“It’s unfair for them [GPRTU] to take such a decision because we have been working together since 2001”, he condemned.



“This process has been working for us since 2001 and I don’t see why they have to be diverse from our processes throughout the years”, he complained.



“So, if anything at all, I think we should have met just about three days to wait to meet the Transport Minister and bring finality to some of these issues,” he said.