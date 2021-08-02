Don’t pay illegal bailing fees – Legal Practitioner advises vagrants

Regional News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

A Private Legal Practitioner, K.B Acheampong, has advised some vagrants in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region against paying any money to the Police before getting bailed, should the law catch them.



According to Mr K.B Acheampong, the Municipal Coordinating Director, the Police usually take advantage of the vulnerability of suspects and their relatives to get bail by demanding money from them.



"The Police know you have a case and are desperate to get justice, and because a lot of people don't know the law, they fall victim. The Bible says for lack of knowledge, many people will perish, and so the Police will make you perish at the police station if you don't know your rights and the laws," he said.



He told the vagrants that the Police use tricks to get these illegal monies during a bailing process. "We're teaching these basic things; be firm, stand for your rights, and stand against this normalised illegality."



The Effutu Municipal Coordinating Director was educating vagrants on their fundamental human rights and responsibilities on the sidelines of a project dubbed: Decriminalising Vagrancy and Advocacy (DVLA) in Winneba.



The one-year project is being implemented by Crime Check Foundation And Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA). With the #StopCriminalisingPoverty, the two organisations are sensitising vagrants on bye-laws of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) while advocating for the enactment of a community service law for petty offenders.



The project was initiated due to the draconian laws by the MMDAs, which get to affect the poor more.



Bail by law is free and must be devoid of all fees, but from the interviews, it is clear that a lot more public education must be put in place to ensure that the law is clearly understood and upheld in all situations and circumstances across the country.



It is the temporary release of a suspect from Police custody pending further investigations or court appearance.

During one of the sensitisation workshops on July 8, 2021, the Awutu Senya Police Commander, Superintendent Joshua Semenyo, used the event to caution police officers who engage in extorting money from suspects before bailing them to desist from that.



According to Superintendent Semenyo, some police officers take advantage of suspects who desperately want to be bailed and charge them illegally to pay money before they're released from police cells.



He was responding to concerns from vagrants in this regard.



"It is not written anywhere that you're going to pay somebody to bail a suspect. But I have been telling people that you call for it. The person should be here at most 48 hours, then they put the person before a court, but you don't want your brother to be there even for two hours."



"In the process of putting pressure on the policeman by begging, he knows you have become vulnerable, and some will ask for a bribe before releasing the suspect, which is uncalled for," Superintendent Joshua Semenyo explained.



Meanwhile, the Effutu Municipal Coordinating Director lamented over the absence of a Legal Aid Department at the assembly, stating there are many suspects who can't afford to pay lawyers to defend them in court and are currently on remand for years.



"There are some cases; if you don't have a lawyer, a court judge will never hear the case; it is the Attorney General's responsibility to get such suspects lawyers."



He disclosed that every lawyer in Ghana is mandated by law to support Legal Aid, but lack of remuneration has discouraged many lawyers from doing so. "Some lawyers register at the Legal Aid and offer their services, but they never get paid; that is the reason most of them have stopped," Mr Acheampong added.







Concerns From Vagrants



The vagrants, while raising concerns about some pressing issues in their communities, called on the assemblies to build drains, public toilet facilities at market centres, waste bins, and clamp down on excessive noisemaking.



After taking 100 participants through the by-laws, the Effutu Municipal Assembly advised them to engender effective collaboration for the development of the area.



Project Timeline



The one-year project is being rolled out in 12 metropolitan assemblies in three regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Central.

It has already sensitised 1200 vagrants about their rights and responsibilities to prevent any misunderstandings with the assemblies.



Monitoring and Evaluation



A contact centre has been created to monitor the progress and effectiveness of the project and to address the concerns of vagrants at the partnering organisation, Crime Check Foundation.



The project started in May 2021 and is expected to end in May 2022.