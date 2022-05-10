Don’t pay 20% increase in transport fares – GRTCC tells commuters

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has asked the public to disregard the 20 per cent fare increment imposed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other unions.



In a statement on Monday, the GRTCC said no single union has the mandate to determine the percentage increase in fares.



“We wish to state that, transport fares have always been negotiated for and on behalf of all operators by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the two bodies mentioned above,” portions of the statement read.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union has also accused government of intentionally frustrating the process of transport fare review and has thus unilaterally adjusted fares by some 20 per cent.



By convention, they’re supposed to meet with the Transport Ministry and GRTCC to agree on the increment with the government taking several factors into consideration.



But the GPRTU said its members were struggling to meet their expenses and could therefore not wait on government.