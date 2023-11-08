Don’t paint your father as an irresponsible man – Minority to Bawumia

Politics of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority in Parliament has served notice all claims of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be subjected to strict proof heading into the 2024 elections.



According to the NDC MPs, the NPP flagbearer will not be allowed to hoodwink Ghanaians with unsubstantiated claims like what happened in 2016 going into the 2024 elections.



Addressing the media, a minority spokesperson on economy and MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo questioned the basis of an article in circulation titled From a Cleaner to a Flagbearer.



According to Mr. Adongo, the Vice President’s father was a cabinet minister under Nkrumah and thus such a claim which portrays him as irresponsible cannot be tenable.



“I want to tell my brother that if he wants to know what poverty is then he has to be reborn. He should stop creating false images of poverty to associate his life with. Because he was a privileged child. If you read the story it was very silent about his father. So you will think that he was born to a poor illiterate family."



“Dr. Bawumia’s father was a minister of state in the first republic for the entire northern territory. In fact, he became the Minister for Agriculture and cabinet minister at the time. Is he suggesting that his father was an irresponsible man and didn’t take care of him? So tell him to stop painting his father black,” Mr. Adongo stated.