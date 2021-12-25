Don’t overfill your cylinders, avoid overloading your electrical sockets to prevent outbreaks - GNFS

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from overfilling their Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and vehicles.



The Service says this could cause an explosion.



Public Relations Officer, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr. Timothy Osafo-Affum, gave the caution in an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said the public must desist from overfilling their gas cylinders since it is a dangerous practice.



He said filling the cylinder to brim could cause an explosion especially when the cylinder is old and in extremely hot weather conditions.



He further advised households to keep their gas cylinders in open spaces, adding that those that are kept in the kitchens should have some space.