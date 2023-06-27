Don’t mind Akufo Addo, vote for the 'prison candidate' – A plus to Assin North voters

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former musician and political activist Kwame Asare Bediako, popularly known as A Plus, has urged the residents of Assin North to consider voting for a candidate who may face imprisonment in order to bring about development and government attention to their constituency.



A Plus argues that recent by-elections have proven to be instrumental in prompting the government to invest in various communities, and a similar opportunity could benefit Assin North as it happened to Kumawu in the recent by-election.



A Plus specifically encouraged the residents to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, who is currently facing criminal charges at the High Court.



According to him, if Quayson is to win the election and subsequently lose the court case, it would trigger another by-election, ultimately leading to increased government focus and development in the area.



Addressing the residents, A Plus expressed excitement about the recent developments brought about by the by-election, including the provision of an astroturf, and other goodies the residents are enjoying as a result of the June, 27 vote.



He humorously mentioned that if the election was to be postponed until next year, the government might bring Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to Assin North.



He disagreed with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent statement advising against voting for a candidate who may face imprisonment and argued that voting for such a candidate would lead to another by-election and consequently attract substantial government investment, including the relocation and of Parliament and possibly the Tema Port to Assin North.



Read a transcription of his video message below:



"Assin North constituency, I greet you all, and good evening to everyone. Some years bring evil, but some also bring good. Look at what you have received because of the by-election. You have now received an astroturf, rice, cement... I'm even certain that if the election were to be held next year, they would bring Korle Bu to Assin North. God has blessed you, and I hope you will have another by-election.



"Yesterday, I saw my own father, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is my everything. He came to Assin North for a campaign. Daddy, you have become nice, and it's been a long time since I saw you. He said something that made me very happy. He said, 'Don't vote for someone who will go to prison.' But let me tell you, he is lying. Vote for someone who will go to prison. Will you get anything after voting, then your MP is jailed and there is another by-election?



“I swear to God, they will bring parliament to Assin North. They will come and build the parliament house in Assin North. They will bring everything there. Right now, it is the by-elections that are bringing development to Ghana. So, don't listen to what my father said. He is lying. Vote for someone who will go to prison.



“If they say someone will go to prison, that's the person you should vote for. Vote for Quayson. So, if he goes to prison and there is a by-election, I swear to God, the things that will come... Do you know that they will bring the Tema Port to Assin North? They will... Boys in Assin North, use your brains and vote for the prison candidate so that there will be another by-election, and they will come and develop the place."



The Assin North by-election has been scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023, following the expungement of the former member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson over a dual citizenship case that went as far as the Supreme Court of Ghana.







AM/SARA